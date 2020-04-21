Next Support Level for Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) is $26.27

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) opened today below their pivot of $27.64 and have already reached the first level of support at $26.99. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $26.27 and $24.90.

Wells Fargo & Co share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $54.75 and a 52-week low of $25.11 and are now trading 7% above that low price at $26.79 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.6%.

There is potential upside of 128.4% for shares of Wells Fargo & Co based on a current price of $26.79 and an average consensus analyst price target of $61.19. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $35.41 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $46.17.

