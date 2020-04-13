Next Support Level for Walt Disney Co (DIS) is $100.88

Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) has opened bearishly below the pivot of $105.34 today and has reached the first level of support at $102.69. Should the shares continue to fall, the support pivots of $100.88 and $96.42 will be of interest.

Over the past year, Walt Disney Co has traded in a range of $79.07 to $153.41 and is now at $102.51, 30% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.4%.

Potential upside of 18.0% exists for Walt Disney Co, based on a current level of $102.51 and analysts' average consensus price target of $120.95. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $116.00 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $133.65.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Walt Disney Co and will alert subscribers who have DIS in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.