Next Support Level for Verizon Communic (VZ) is $55.79

Shares of Verizon Communic (NYSE:VZ) opened today below their pivot of $57.05 and have already reached the first level of support at $56.31. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $55.79 and $54.53.

Verizon Communic (NYSE:VZ) is currently priced 1.6% above its average consensus analyst price target of $55.77. The stock should find resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $58.30, as well as support at its 50-day MA of $55.68.

Over the past year, Verizon Communic has traded in a range of $48.84 to $62.22 and is now at $56.69, 16% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

