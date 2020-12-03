Next Support Level for Verizon Communic (VZ) is $49.58

Shares of Verizon Communic (NYSE:VZ) opened today below their pivot of $52.05 and have already reached the first level of support at $50.63. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $49.58 and $47.11.

Over the past year, Verizon Communichas traded in a range of $51.01 to $62.22 and are now at $52.12. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.6%.

Potential upside of 7.0% exists for Verizon Communic, based on a current level of $52.12 and analysts' average consensus price target of $55.77. Verizon Communic shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $58.66 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $58.69.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Verizon Communic and will alert subscribers who have VZ in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.