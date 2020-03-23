Next Support Level for Valero Energy (VLO) is $33.99

Shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) opened today below their pivot of $38.75 and have already reached the first level of support at $36.33. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $33.99 and $29.23.

Potential upside of 228.1% exists for Valero Energy, based on a current level of $35.33 and analysts' average consensus price target of $115.95. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $75.12 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $83.91.

Valero Energy share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $101.99 and a 52-week low of $31.00 and are now trading 14% above that low price at $35.33 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1% while the 50-day MA has declined 6.7%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Valero Energy on December 3rd, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $94.33. Since that call, shares of Valero Energy have fallen 59.0%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.