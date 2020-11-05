Next Support Level for Us Steel Corp (X) is $8.01

Shares of Us Steel Corp (NYSE:X) have bearishly opened below the pivot of $8.42 today and have reached the first support level of $8.27. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $8.01 and $7.60.

In the past 52 weeks, Us Steel Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $4.54 and a high of $16.93 and are now at $8.54, 88% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.57% lower and 0.66% lower over the past week, respectively.

Us Steel Corp has overhead space with shares priced $8.54, or 38.1% below the average consensus analyst price target of $13.79. The stock should find resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $10.48, as well as support at its 50-day MA of $6.68.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Us Steel Corp and will alert subscribers who have X in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.