Next Support Level for Us Steel Corp (X) is $4.69

Us Steel Corp (NYSE:X) has opened bearishly below the pivot of $5.29 today and has reached the first level of support at $5.05. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $4.69 and $4.09.

Us Steel Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $20.75 and a 52-week low of $4.92 and are now trading 10% above that low price at $5.42 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 5.9%.

Potential upside of 154.3% exists for Us Steel Corp, based on a current level of $5.42 and analysts' average consensus price target of $13.79. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $9.04 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $11.93.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Us Steel Corp and will alert subscribers who have X in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.