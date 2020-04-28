Next Support Level for Us Bancorp (USB) is $36.57

Shares of Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) opened today below their pivot of $37.38 and have already reached the first level of support at $36.79. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $36.57 and $35.76.

Over the past year, Us Bancorp has traded in a range of $28.59 to $61.11 and is now at $36.68, 28% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.1%.

Us Bancorp has overhead space with shares priced $36.68, or 36.3% below the average consensus analyst price target of $57.62. Us Bancorp shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $38.84 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $51.67.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Us Bancorp and will alert subscribers who have USB in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.