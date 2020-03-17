Next Support Level for United Parcel-B (UPS) is $89.05

United Parcel-B (NYSE:UPS) has opened bearishly below the pivot of $91.57 today and has reached the first level of support at $92.82. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $89.05 and $86.53.

In the past 52 weeks, United Parcel-B share prices have been bracketed by a low of $82.00 and a high of $125.30 and are now at $95.28, 16% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.4%.

Potential upside of 29.9% exists for United Parcel-B, based on a current level of $95.28 and analysts' average consensus price target of $123.76. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $105.19 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $111.78.

