Next Support Level for Tiffany & Co (TIF) is $133.56

Shares of Tiffany & Co (NYSE:TIF) have bearishly opened below the pivot of $133.66 today and have reached the first support level of $133.66. Should the shares continue to fall, the support pivots of $133.56 and $133.46 will be of interest.

Over the past year, Tiffany & Co has traded in a range of $78.16 to $134.03 and is now at $133.74, 71% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 2.1%.

Tiffany & Co (NYSE:TIF) is currently priced 16.2% above its average consensus analyst price target of $112.04. The stock should discover initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $127.02 and subsequent support at its 200-day MA of $102.76.

