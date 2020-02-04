Next Support Level for Tiffany & Co (TIF) is $128.07

Shares of Tiffany & Co (NYSE:TIF) have bearishly opened below the pivot of $129.08 today and have reached the first support level of $128.92. Should the shares continue to fall, the support pivots of $128.07 and $127.06 will be of interest.

Tiffany & Co (NYSE:TIF) defies analysts with a current price ($129.29) 13.3% above its average consensus price target of $112.04. Tiffany & Co shares should encounter resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $130.93 and support at its 200-day MA of $112.30.

Over the past year, Tiffany & Co has traded in a range of $78.60 to $134.42 and is now at $129.29, 64% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.2%.

