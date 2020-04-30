Next Support Level for Starbucks Corp (SBUX) is $76.05

Shares of Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) opened today below their pivot of $77.85 and have already reached the first level of support at $77.11. Should the shares continue to fall, the support pivots of $76.05 and $74.25 will be of interest.

Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) is currently priced 16.3% above its average consensus analyst price target of $63.96. The stock should find resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $84.93, as well as support at its 50-day MA of $72.28.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Starbucks Corp have traded between a low of $50.02 and a high of $99.72 and are now at $76.39, which is 53% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

