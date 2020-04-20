Next Support Level for Starbucks Corp (SBUX) is $74.07

Shares of Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) opened today below their pivot of $76.49 and have already reached the first level of support at $75.58. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $74.07 and $71.65.

In the past 52 weeks, Starbucks Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $50.02 and a high of $99.72 and are now at $75.75, 51% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.7%.

Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) is currently priced 15.6% above its average consensus analyst price target of $63.96. The stock should hit resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $85.42, as well as support at its 50-day MA of $74.16.

