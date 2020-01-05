Next Support Level for Southwestrn Engy (SWN) is $2.86

Shares of Southwestrn Engy (NYSE:SWN) opened today below their pivot of $3.18 and have already reached the first level of support at $3.05. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $2.86 and $2.54.

In the past 52 weeks, Southwestrn Engy share prices have been bracketed by a low of $1.06 and a high of $4.25 and are now at $3.23, 205% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 6.0%.

Southwestrn Engy has overhead space with shares priced $3.23, or 46.6% below the average consensus analyst price target of $6.05. The stock should find initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $2.03 and further support at its 200-day MA of $2.01.

