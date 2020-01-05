Next Support Level for Southwest Air (LUV) is $30.02

Shares of Southwest Air (NYSE:LUV) have bearishly opened below the pivot of $30.77 today and have reached the first support level of $30.61. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $30.02 and $29.27.

Over the past year, Southwest Air has traded in a range of $28.25 to $58.83 and is now at $30.51, 8% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 5.5%.

Southwest Air (NYSE:LUV) has potential upside of 122.7% based on a current price of $30.51 and analysts' consensus price target of $67.94. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $37.89 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $50.32.

