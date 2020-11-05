Next Support Level for Southwest Air (LUV) is $25.46

Southwest Air (NYSE:LUV) has opened bearishly below the pivot of $26.78 today and has reached the first level of support at $26.33. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $25.46 and $24.14.

There is potential upside of 159.6% for shares of Southwest Air based on a current price of $26.17 and an average consensus analyst price target of $67.94. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $34.85 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $49.53.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Southwest Air have traded between a low of $24.77 and a high of $58.83 and are now at $26.17, which is 6% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 6.7%.

