Next Support Level for Southern Co (SO) is $62.55

Southern Co (NYSE:SO) has opened bearishly below the pivot of $62.68 today and has reached the first level of support at $62.68. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $62.55 and $62.42.

Over the past year, Southern Co has traded in a range of $43.26 to $64.26 and is now at $62.74, 45% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.40% higher and 0.24% higher over the past week, respectively.

Southern Co (NYSE:SO) is currently priced 24.4% above its average consensus analyst price target of $47.44. Southern Co shares have support at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $62.16 and additional support at the 200-day MA of $57.68.

