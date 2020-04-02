Next Support Level for Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) is $33.97

Shares of Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) have bearishly opened below the pivot of $34.39 today and have reached the first support level of $34.14. Should the shares continue to fall, the support pivots of $33.97 and $33.55 will be of interest.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Schlumberger Ltd have traded between a low of $30.65 and a high of $48.88 and are now at $34.31, which is 12% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.2%.

There is potential upside of 133.9% for shares of Schlumberger Ltd based on a current price of $34.31 and an average consensus analyst price target of $80.27. Schlumberger Ltd shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $36.99 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $37.82.

