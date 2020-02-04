Next Support Level for Salesforce.Com (CRM) is $129.43

Shares of Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM) have bearishly opened below the pivot of $135.39 today and have reached the first support level of $131.71. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $129.43 and $123.47.

Salesforce.Com share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $195.72 and a 52-week low of $115.29 and are now trading 16% above that low price at $134.06 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.4%.

Potential upside of 3.9% exists for Salesforce.Com, based on a current level of $134.06 and analysts' average consensus price target of $139.32. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $159.41 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $168.56.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Salesforce.Com. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Salesforce.Com in search of a potential trend change.