Next Support Level for Salesforce.Com (CRM) is $127.10

Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM) has opened bearishly below the pivot of $134.09 today and has reached the first level of support at $130.19. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $127.10 and $120.11.

Over the past year, Salesforce.Comhas traded in a range of $122.92 to $195.72 and are now at $127.39. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.13% lower and 0.77% lower over the past week, respectively.

There is potential upside of 9.4% for shares of Salesforce.Com based on a current price of $127.39 and an average consensus analyst price target of $139.32. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $160.09 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $177.62.

