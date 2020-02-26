Next Support Level for Philip Morris In (PM) is $84.39

Shares of Philip Morris In (NYSE:PM) opened today below their pivot of $85.74 and have already reached the first level of support at $85.32. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $84.39 and $83.04.

In the past 52 weeks, Philip Morris In share prices have been bracketed by a low of $69.27 and a high of $92.74 and are now at $86.20, 24% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.2% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Potential upside of 20.4% exists for Philip Morris In, based on a current level of $86.20 and analysts' average consensus price target of $103.75. Philip Morris In shares should encounter resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $86.42 and support at its 200-day MA of $81.84.

