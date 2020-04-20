Next Support Level for Philip Morris In (PM) is $75.27

Shares of Philip Morris In (NYSE:PM) have bearishly opened below the pivot of $76.56 today and have reached the first support level of $76.07. Should the shares continue to fall, the support pivots of $75.27 and $73.98 will be of interest.

There is potential upside of 34.7% for shares of Philip Morris In based on a current price of $77.02 and an average consensus analyst price target of $103.75. Philip Morris In shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $78.49 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $80.90.

Philip Morris In share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $90.17 and a 52-week low of $56.01 and are now trading 38% above that low price at $77.02 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Philip Morris In and will alert subscribers who have PM in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.