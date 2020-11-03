Next Support Level for Oracle Corp (ORCL) is $45.64

Shares of Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) have bearishly opened below the pivot of $47.67 today and have reached the first support level of $47.14. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $45.64 and $43.61.

Potential upside of 20.3% exists for Oracle Corp, based on a current level of $47.27 and analysts' average consensus price target of $56.87. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $53.23 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $54.53.

Over the past year, Oracle Corp has traded in a range of $37.62 to $57.06 and is now at $47.27, 26% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.18% lower and 0.7% lower over the past week, respectively.

