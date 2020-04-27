Next Support Level for Occidental Pete (OXY) is $12.91

Shares of Occidental Pete (NYSE:OXY) have bearishly opened below the pivot of $13.93 today and have reached the first support level of $13.36. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $12.91 and $11.89.

Occidental Pete has overhead space with shares priced $13.14, or 84.4% below the average consensus analyst price target of $84.41. Occidental Pete shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $20.27 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $37.54.

Over the past year, Occidental Pete has traded in a range of $9.00 to $63.42 and is now at $13.14, 46% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 12.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 2.4%.

