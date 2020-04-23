Next Support Level for Netapp Inc (NTAP) is $39.63

Shares of Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) opened today below their pivot of $40.36 and have already reached the first level of support at $40.31. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $39.63 and $38.90.

Netapp Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $77.61 and a 52-week low of $34.66 and are now trading 19% above that low price at $41.09 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.4%.

Netapp Inc has overhead space with shares priced $41.09, or 41.8% below the average consensus analyst price target of $70.55. Netapp Inc shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $43.86 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $53.33.

