Next Support Level for Metlife Inc (MET) is $25.52

Written on Fri, 03/20/2020 - 9:41am
By Amy Schwartz

Shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) opened today below their pivot of $27.52 and have already reached the first level of support at $26.47. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $25.52 and $23.52.

Over the past year, Metlife Inchas traded in a range of $0.00 to $53.28 and are now at $0.00. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.82% lower and 3.93% lower over the past week, respectively.

Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) has potential upside of 0.0% based on a current price of $0.00 and analysts' consensus price target of $55.19. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $46.28 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $47.69.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Metlife Inc and will alert subscribers who have MET in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

