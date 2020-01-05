Next Support Level for Merck & Co (MRK) is $78.37

Shares of Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK) opened today below their pivot of $79.63 and have already reached the first level of support at $78.85. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $78.37 and $77.11.

Merck & Co share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $92.64 and the current low of $0.00 and are currently at $0.00 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.2%.

Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK) has potential upside of 0.0% based on a current price of $0.00 and analysts' consensus price target of $69.33. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $78.15 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $83.80.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Merck & Co and will alert subscribers who have MRK in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.