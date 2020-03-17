Next Support Level for Merck & Co (MRK) is $71.32

Shares of Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK) opened today below their pivot of $72.72 and have already reached the first level of support at $72.65. Should the shares continue to fall, the support pivots of $71.32 and $69.92 will be of interest.

Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK) is currently priced 8.1% above its average consensus analyst price target of $69.33. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $84.59 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $84.76.

In the past 52 weeks, Merck & Co share prices have been bracketed by a low of $67.12 and a high of $92.64 and are now at $75.47, 12% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.1%.

