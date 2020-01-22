Next Support Level for Mastercard Inc-A (MA) is $323.32

Shares of Mastercard Inc-A (NYSE:MA) opened today below their pivot of $325.24 and have already reached the first level of support at $323.83. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $323.32 and $321.40.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Mastercard Inc-A have traded between a low of $196.60 and a high of $326.64 and are now at $324.67, which is 65% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.7% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

Mastercard Inc-A (NYSE:MA) is currently priced 36.4% above its average consensus analyst price target of $206.50. The stock should find initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $294.58 and further support at its 200-day MA of $272.75.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Mastercard Inc-A on November 18th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $280.09. Since that recommendation, shares of Mastercard Inc-A have risen 14.9%. We continue to monitor MA for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.