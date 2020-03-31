Next Support Level for Mastercard Inc-A (MA) is $245.09

Shares of Mastercard Inc-A (NYSE:MA) have bearishly opened below the pivot of $249.11 today and have reached the first support level of $249.54. Should the shares continue to fall, the support pivots of $245.09 and $241.07 will be of interest.

In the past 52 weeks, Mastercard Inc-A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $199.99 and a high of $347.25 and are now at $248.51, 24% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.3% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Mastercard Inc-A (NYSE:MA) is currently priced 16.9% above its average consensus analyst price target of $206.50. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $283.87 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $296.01.

