Next Support Level for Loews Corp (L) is $39.35

Shares of Loews Corp (NYSE:L) have bearishly opened below the pivot of $40.98 today and have reached the first support level of $40.01. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $39.35 and $37.72.

Loews Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $56.88 and a 52-week low of $38.63 and are now trading 3% above that low price at $39.73 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.32% lower and 1.22% lower over the past week, respectively.

Potential upside of 28.4% exists for Loews Corp, based on a current level of $39.73 and analysts' average consensus price target of $51.00. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $50.96 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $51.27.

