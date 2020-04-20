Next Support Level for Jpmorgan Chase (JPM) is $89.21

Shares of Jpmorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) have bearishly opened below the pivot of $93.95 today and have reached the first support level of $92.19. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $89.21 and $84.47.

Potential upside of 0.0% exists for Jpmorgan Chase, based on a current level of $0.00 and analysts' average consensus price target of $121.48. Jpmorgan Chase shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $107.09 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $119.21.

Jpmorgan Chase share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $140.76 and the current low of $0.00 and are currently at $0.00 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.7%.

