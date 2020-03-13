Next Support Level for Jpmorgan Chase (JPM) is $87.98

Shares of Jpmorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) opened today below their pivot of $99.97 and have already reached the first level of support at $95.94. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $87.98 and $75.99.

Jpmorgan Chase has overhead space with shares priced $103.91, or 14.5% below the average consensus analyst price target of $121.48. Jpmorgan Chase shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $121.56 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $129.90.

Over the past year, Jpmorgan Chase has traded in a range of $86.32 to $140.76 and is now at $103.91, 20% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.6%.

