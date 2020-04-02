Next Support Level for Jpmorgan Chase (JPM) is $135.27

Shares of Jpmorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) have bearishly opened below the pivot of $135.90 today and have reached the first support level of $135.62. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $135.27 and $134.64.

Jpmorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) is currently priced 10.7% above its average consensus analyst price target of $121.48. The stock should discover initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $135.45 and subsequent support at its 200-day MA of $119.96.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Jpmorgan Chase have traded between a low of $98.09 and a high of $140.76 and are now at $135.98, which is 39% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.2% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

