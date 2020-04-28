Next Support Level for Iron Mountain (IRM) is $24.49

Shares of Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) opened today below their pivot of $25.33 and have already reached the first level of support at $24.85. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $24.49 and $23.65.

There is potential upside of 54.1% for shares of Iron Mountain based on a current price of $24.77 and an average consensus analyst price target of $38.17. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $27.42 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $30.86.

In the past 52 weeks, Iron Mountain share prices have been bracketed by a low of $21.02 and a high of $34.49 and are now at $24.77, 18% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.34% lower and 1.67% lower over the past week, respectively.

