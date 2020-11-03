Next Support Level for Host Hotels & Re (HST) is $11.46

Shares of Host Hotels & Re (NYSE:HST) opened today below their pivot of $12.50 and have already reached the first level of support at $11.93. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $11.46 and $10.42.

Host Hotels & Re (NYSE:HST) has potential upside of 67.3% based on a current price of $12.62 and analysts' consensus price target of $21.12. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $16.56 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $17.15.

Host Hotels & Re share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $19.99 and a 52-week low of $11.92 and are now trading 6% above that low price at $12.62 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.1% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.6%.

