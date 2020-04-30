Next Support Level for Home Depot Inc (HD) is $217.58

Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) have bearishly opened below the pivot of $221.93 today and have reached the first support level of $219.70. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $217.58 and $213.23.

Home Depot Inc has overhead space with shares priced $0.00, or 100.0% below the average consensus analyst price target of $210.98. Home Depot Inc shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $204.18 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $219.85.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Home Depot Inc have traded between the current low of $0.00 and a high of $247.36 and are now at $0.00. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.7%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Home Depot Inc and will alert subscribers who have HD in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.