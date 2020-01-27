Next Support Level for Harley-Davidson (HOG) is $34.16

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) has opened bearishly below the pivot of $34.70 today and has reached the first level of support at $34.50. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $34.16 and $33.62.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) has potential upside of 40.0% based on a current price of $34.85 and analysts' consensus price target of $48.79. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $35.84 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $36.71.

Over the past year, Harley-Davidson has traded in a range of $30.17 to $41.40 and is now at $34.85, 16% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.25% lower and 0.8% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Harley-Davidson on November 19th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $37.13. Since that call, shares of Harley-Davidson have fallen 5.1%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.