Next Support Level for General Electric (GE) is $6.81

General Electric (NYSE:GE) has opened bearishly below the pivot of $7.26 today and has reached the first level of support at $6.97. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $6.81 and $6.36.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) has potential upside of 131.3% based on a current price of $6.96 and analysts' consensus price target of $16.10. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $9.72 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $10.04.

Over the past year, General Electric has traded in a range of $5.90 to $13.26 and is now at $6.96, 18% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.8%.

