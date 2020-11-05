Next Support Level for Gap Inc/The (GPS) is $7.47

Shares of Gap Inc/The (NYSE:GPS) have bearishly opened below the pivot of $7.97 today and have reached the first support level of $7.79. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $7.47 and $6.97.

There is potential upside of 323.5% for shares of Gap Inc/The based on a current price of $8.10 and an average consensus analyst price target of $34.31. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $8.75 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $15.18.

Gap Inc/The share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $25.75 and a 52-week low of $5.47 and are now trading 48% above that low price at $8.10 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 8.3%.

