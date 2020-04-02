Next Support Level for Franklin Res Inc (BEN) is $25.53

Franklin Res Inc (NYSE:BEN) has opened bearishly below the pivot of $25.68 today and has reached the first level of support at $25.61. Should the shares continue to fall, the support pivots of $25.53 and $25.38 will be of interest.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Franklin Res Inc have traded between a low of $24.47 and a high of $35.82 and are now at $25.68, which is 5% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.48% lower and 0.46% lower over the past week, respectively.

Potential upside of 36.0% exists for Franklin Res Inc, based on a current level of $25.68 and analysts' average consensus price target of $34.92. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $26.06 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $29.72.

