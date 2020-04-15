Next Support Level for Ford Motor Co (F) is $5.00

Shares of Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) opened today below their pivot of $5.28 and have already reached the first level of support at $5.12. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $5.00 and $4.72.

Potential upside of 139.8% exists for Ford Motor Co, based on a current level of $5.08 and analysts' average consensus price target of $12.18. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $6.31 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $8.50.

In the past 52 weeks, Ford Motor Co share prices have been bracketed by a low of $3.96 and a high of $10.56 and are now at $5.08, 28% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.2% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.6%.

