Next Support Level for Ford Motor Co (F) is $4.74

Shares of Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) have bearishly opened below the pivot of $5.13 today and have reached the first support level of $4.97. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $4.74 and $4.35.

Ford Motor Co has overhead space with shares priced $4.94, or 59.4% below the average consensus analyst price target of $12.18. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $7.23 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $8.79.

Ford Motor Co share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $10.56 and a 52-week low of $3.96 and are now trading 25% above that low price at $4.94 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 5.7%.

