Next Support Level for Fifth Third Banc (FITB) is $29.71

Shares of Fifth Third Banc (NASDAQ:FITB) opened today below their pivot of $30.01 and have already reached the first level of support at $29.95. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $29.71 and $29.41.

Over the past year, Fifth Third Banc has traded in a range of $24.17 to $31.64 and is now at $30.18, 25% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.2% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Fifth Third Banc (NASDAQ:FITB) has potential upside of 16.5% based on a current price of $30.18 and analysts' consensus price target of $35.17. The stock should find initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $30.02 and further support at its 200-day MA of $28.28.

