Next Support Level for Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) is $42.16

Shares of Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) have bearishly opened below the pivot of $43.92 today and have reached the first support level of $42.94. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $42.16 and $40.40.

There is potential upside of 99.8% for shares of Exxon Mobil Corp based on a current price of $43.24 and an average consensus analyst price target of $86.38. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $44.31 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $63.24.

Exxon Mobil Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $83.49 and a 52-week low of $30.11 and are now trading 44% above that low price at $43.24 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.1%.

