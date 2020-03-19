Next Support Level for Ebay Inc (EBAY) is $30.04

Shares of Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) have bearishly opened below the pivot of $31.77 today and have reached the first support level of $30.68. Should the shares continue to fall, the support pivots of $30.04 and $28.31 will be of interest.

In the past 52 weeks, Ebay Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $27.28 and a high of $39.25 and are now at $30.30, 11% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.6% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Ebay Inc has overhead space with shares priced $30.30, or 37.2% below the average consensus analyst price target of $48.28. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $35.78 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $37.60.

