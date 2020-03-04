Next Support Level for Dr Horton Inc (DHI) is $31.15

Dr Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) has opened bearishly below the pivot of $32.27 today and has reached the first level of support at $31.65. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $31.15 and $30.03.

Potential upside of 70.4% exists for Dr Horton Inc, based on a current level of $32.10 and analysts' average consensus price target of $54.68. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $50.52 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $50.54.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Dr Horton Inc have traded between a low of $25.51 and a high of $62.54 and are now at $32.10, which is 26% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.4%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Dr Horton Inc. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Dr Horton Inc in search of a potential trend change.