Next Support Level for Cvs Health Corp (CVS) is $54.88

Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) has opened bearishly below the pivot of $57.71 today and has reached the first level of support at $56.30. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $54.88 and $52.05.

Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) has potential upside of 54.3% based on a current price of $56.28 and analysts' consensus price target of $86.81. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $64.72 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $67.79.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Cvs Health Corp have traded between a low of $51.77 and a high of $77.03 and are now at $56.28, which is 9% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 2.1%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Cvs Health Corp and will alert subscribers who have CVS in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.