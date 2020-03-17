Next Support Level for Cvs Health Corp (CVS) is $51.86

Shares of Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) have bearishly opened below the pivot of $54.75 today and have reached the first support level of $53.61. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $51.86 and $48.97.

Potential upside of 60.9% exists for Cvs Health Corp, based on a current level of $53.95 and analysts' average consensus price target of $86.81. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $64.68 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $68.85.

In the past 52 weeks, Cvs Health Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $51.77 and a high of $77.03 and are now at $53.95, 4% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.5%.

