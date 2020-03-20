Next Support Level for Corning Inc (GLW) is $20.33

Shares of Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) have bearishly opened below the pivot of $21.56 today and have reached the first support level of $21.15. Should the shares continue to fall, the support pivots of $20.33 and $19.10 will be of interest.

Corning Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $35.34 and a 52-week low of $18.42 and are now trading 13% above that low price at $20.74 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.6%.

There is potential upside of 59.8% for shares of Corning Inc based on a current price of $20.74 and an average consensus analyst price target of $33.14. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $26.73 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $29.01.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Corning Inc and will alert subscribers who have GLW in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.